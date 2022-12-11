Marion basketball hosts Lake City in home opener

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes basketball swept Lake City in their home-opener Tuesday.

Jamarius Williams provided a spark off the bench with a team-high 12 points to lead the Marion boys to a 64-56 win.

Omar Epps added 10 points along with 11 points each from Quay’Sheed Scott 11 and Gabe Cusack 11,

Qualiek Washington led Lake City with 19 points.

In girls action, Maliyah Williams steal and bucket with 1:45 remaining in the game sealed a 45-39 win for the Lady Foxes. Williams led Marion with 10 points while teammate Jaeda Davis scored a game-high 15 points.

Lake City got revenge on Friday at their house defeated Marion 70-56. Karon Brown led the Panthers with 18 points.

Epps led Marion with 17 points along with 19 points from Williams.

Lake City girls held-off Marion 51-50 with 13 points from Destiny McFadden. Williams led Marion with 12 points along with 12 points from Rakyah Barr.

Marion will host Conway on Friday.