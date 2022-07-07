Marion basketball’s Howard signs with Columbia International University

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball’s recent graduate Yazmie Howard announced her college selection on her home-court gym Thursday. The All-State point guard signed a letter of intent to play at Columbia International University in the fall.

“Posting my highlights on Twitter the assistant coach reached out and set-up a visit,” Howard said about receiving her offer from the school. She had several college choices to pick from, including Claflin University and Spartanburg Methodist. “The environment was great and I’m not too far from home and our bond with the coaches.”

Howard led Marion with 13.3 points per game and 13-7 record as a senior despite missing most of her junior season due to a knee injury. She set a single-season record sinking more than 40 three-point shots.

“It was fun learning along with playing AAU and extra workouts,” She said of the journey. “It was late nights in the backyard and learning how to shoot in the dark basically helped.”

Howard played all four years with the Lady Swamp Foxes helping the program win the lower state championship as a sophomore and finish runner-up for the 2020 SCHSL Class 3A state title.

“It was a great experience and fun,” Howard said. Taking those skills to the next level is an exciting challenge, she said.

“I feel like all the motivation from all my supporters will help me push through and use all of that to ball out,” Howard said. “My parents stay on me as much as possible.”

Parents Jimmy Howard and Sharolyn Howard are longtime Swamp Foxes athletics supporters and avid sports fans, personally training their daughter since her days playing for the Johnakin Middle School team.

She credits her mother’s mental drills focusing on eating healthy and her father not letting her leave the court without hitting at least 10 jumpers.

“This is a dream come true just outside of basketball and the fact that she is able to go on to college,” Sharolyn Lester said. “It’s sweet just to see the kids go on before her make it and now mine gets to follow in those kids footsteps is truly a blessing. She has great endurance and once she is focused she can play. I don’t really think she has shown her best yet so hopefully CIU will be able to bring it out of her.”

Jimmy Howard said it feels good to see his daughter represent the Swamp Foxes.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “I started with her when she was in the fifth grade and watched her develop. I knew by the time she got into the seventh grade I knew she had a good shot. We just worked on the fine skills and then coming into her junior year and having a knee injury I didn’t know what to expect but she came back even stronger making all region and all state.”

Jimmy Howard said CIU is getting a player not afraid to take the shot.