Marion Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Franklin Home Health

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Franklin Home Health at 410 North Main Street Thursday to announce new services that are being provided.

A tour was provided showing the new CNA classrooms. The site launched its Nurse Aide Training program this week.

Bishop Michael Blue opened the event with prayer and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owners Larry and Yvette Franklin for their investment in Marion.

Yvette Franklin said about the group’s services and vision involves home-care offering CNAs/PCAs, nurse visitation, homemaker services, companionship, physical therapy and other healthcare needs.

At Franklin Home Health Agency it is their goal to present a worry-free resource center that will liaise with clients, family members, physicians, insurance carriers and the necessary facility to insure clients’ smooth transfer back into the community, she said.

There new endeavor is in-house training for CNAs and on Feb. 15th will offer advanced health diagnostics.

For more information call 843-765-3212.