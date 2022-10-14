Marion Chamber of Commerce welcomes K’s Studio

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for K’s Studio located at 528 N. Main Street.
Marion Chamber Vice-President Byron Beck along with members welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Officials thanked owner McKenna Hopkins for investing in Marion. Hopkins said the studio will be an event venue and competition cheer facility.
Hopkins recently organized the Cheer Star Elites for girls ages 12 through 18.
“The mission of our cheer group is to help out in our community, strive to be the best cheerleaders we can be and to show young ladies the excitement of cheerleading,” Hopkins said.
The 23-year old is operating three businesses and said she is just getting started.
Hopins said K’s Studio venue spots are filling fast.
For more information call 843-618-6858.