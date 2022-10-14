Marion Chamber of Commerce welcomes K’s Studio

MARION, S.C. – Sen. Kent Williams efforts to organize the construction of Amazing Grace Park in time to celebrate his cousin the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s birthday in July launch several months of activities at the three-acre park and recreation area near the Marion County Museum. Rev. Pinckney was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Williams said the park was created to not only honor his 19 years of service as a state legislator but also create a central location to bring the community together.