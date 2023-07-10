MARION, S.C. – The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Marion Clothing Closet, located at 120 Harllee Street.

Marion City Administrator Alan Ammons welcomed the Clothing Closet board members for over 40 years of being open in Marion. Bob Henry, board chair of the Marion Clothing Closet discussed the updates and renovations done to the building and thanked Historic Marion Revitalization Association and the city of Marion for their assistance in this endeavor.

The Clothing Closet is a location to donate and recycle items along with a place to shop when looking for something vintage or different. The facility is operated by area churches and the profits go back into the community.

The Clothing Closet is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.