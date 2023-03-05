MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Advanced Health Diagnostics located at 110 East Fairlee Street. Chamber President Byron Beck welcomed Barbara Hopkins with Franklin Home Health as she spoke about the services offered and continued plans for growth.
Advance Diagnostics will offer multiple types of diagnostic testing and accept Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs. Operating hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Call for more information or to make an appointment at 843-433-8036.