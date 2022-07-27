 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Chamber welcomes Koworking Korner

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Koworking Korner June 29, 2022.

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Koworking Korner last week.

Marion Chamber President, Audrey Wiggins welcomed those attending and City Administrator Alan Ammons thanked owners Kendra Fling and Kadro Wright for investing in Marion.

Koworking Korner is located at 609 North Main Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are an ADA compliant (handicap accessible) space designed for entrepreneurs, remote workers, independent contractors/sales reps, small businesses, freelancers, and more to have the option of a business office without all the overhead expenses of a business office.

Koworking Korner offers all the amenities of being in an office while adding structure, focus, and productivity to the workday without breaking the bank. The business offers a membership fee that will give access to office amenities, including a live receptionist. For more information visit www.koworkingkorner.com for more information or call 843-289-5057.

