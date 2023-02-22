MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for Main Street Medical located at 618 North Main Street.
Chamber President, Byron Beck welcomed those in attendance and thanked owner Angela Hucks Cooper, PA for investing in Marion. The historic building has been renovated over the course of several months.
The new local family practice and medical provider is currently accepting new patients at Main Street Medical Associates.
For more information call 843-433-8010.