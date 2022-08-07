Marion City Council celebrate Pee Dee Academy teams’ championship season

MARION, S.C. -- Marion City Council members presented a pair of framed resolution of appreciation honors for the Pee Dee Academy softball and baseball teams, celebrating their 2022 SCISA state championships.

The Lady Golden Eagles softball team won their second state championship in four years with a sweep over Williamsburg Academy.

The Lady Golden Eagles led by head coach Will Eskridge helped lead the team to a 31-2 record and said he was proud of what the team accomplished.

“I’m very proud of them and we appreciate the city giving them that recognition,” Eskridge said. “You realized a lot of what we’re able to accomplish starts because of the city programs being able to play at the recreation department and all those early years.”

The Golden Eagles baseball team also won their series over Williamsburg Academy, winning their third state title since 2017.

Pee Dee Academy coach Brian Davis helped guide his team to a 21-3 record.

“It’s great,” Davis said. “You normally don’t get to celebrate these things very often. It’s great to have the city reach out to us and have us all here and get them all together.”

Davis said he proud of his team that included six seniors go out on top and the younger guys learn how to win.

“It’s just a great group of guys and good to get them all together,” Davis said.