MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Civil Air Patrol Squadron held a change-of-command ceremony at the Marion County Airport last month.

South Carolina Civil Air Patrol Wing Commander Col. Chris Peterson administered the oath of office to new CAP Marion Squadron Commander Capt. Marcus Jenerette.

Outgoing squadron commander LT Leslie Crawford handed over command the longtime CAP member. Jenerette is an accomplished local aviator and also a flight instructor.

Wing Command Non Commissioned Officer William Jackson directed the ceremony.

The squadrons are from Florence, Marion, Columbia, Lexington, Camden Military Academy and Sumter.

The Marion unit is called the Swamp Fox Squadron and is the oldest in the South Carolina CAP Wing. Its former commander, the late Col. Randolph Battle of Nichols, is a member of the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame. He organized the squadron in the 1940s after World War II.

The Marion County Civil Air Patrol squadron is another line of defense and resource for emergency response. The squadron conducts several air defense exercises with the S.C. Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing.