Marion County Administrator Tim Harper stepping-down

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Administrator Tim Harper announced he is stepping-down from his role during Thursday night’s Marion County Council meeting. Harper is the county’s longest serving administrator with 16 years at the helm. He also served five years as Marion City Administrator.

Dillon County Council voted 5-2 vote Friday morning, offering Harper a contract for county administrator.

“I’m excited about the opportunity that Dillon presents to me and I look forward to doing somethings to help the county move forward over there,” Harper said. “I’m lost for words. I’m excited about going to Dillon and the opportunities it present but at the same time I have a little bit sadness about leaving and working with Marion County. We have a lot of good employees. We’ve accomplished a lot over the last few years from seeing our employment rate got from 21 percent down to five percent along with some of projects we’ve taken on like our administrator building, capital sales tax projects and work going on at the airport.”

Harper said a lot was accomplished in Marion County and he now looks toward working in Dillon County.

“I look forward to going to Dillon County and see a lot of good things going on there from the inland port to having an interstate for economic development and working with the technical college,” he said.

Harper has also served as county administrator for the town of Rowland.

Harper was elected the 2022-23 President of the South Carolina City and County Management Association.

“I’m extremely proud that my peers in local government in South Carolina selected me to be the president for this year,” he said. “It’s a great organization.”

Harper said he learned more about team-work in his role.

“It’s about all of us working together and striving to make Marion County a better place.

Harper takes on his new job on Feb. 27.

Marion County Council voted to select Marion County Human Resource Director Chavis Watford interim county administrator.