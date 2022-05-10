Marion County Board of Education election results

MARION, S.C. – Voters turned-out for Tuesday’s Marion County Board of Education election. This year marked multiple contested seats.

Patricia Atkinson was re-elected for a second term for District 1.

Atkinson held-off challenges from Luke Brunson Jr. and Robin Sealey with 297 votes to 52 for Brunson and four for Sealey.

Two other board members were met with challengers.

District 3 incumbent Levant Davis served four terms in office but was defeated by challenger Kevin Dozier.

Dozier earned 326 votes to win the seat. Teresa F. Hemingway followed with 214 votes while Davis received 187 votes.

“God saw fit to allow me to be victorious and I am grateful,” Dozier said in a statement. “Thank you to Levant Davis and Teresa Hemingway for the encouraging words tonight. They were greatly appreciated. I am asking for your prayers for me in this new role, as well as our children and employees of this district and all districts. We must all work together to ensure positive improvements in our schools.”

Challenger and former board member Donnie Hill defeated incumbent Linda O. Neal in the race for District 4, receiving 293 votes to 204.

Hill served 15 years of service as a member of the South Carolina School Board Association and public education.

District 5 board member Cynthia V. Brown is elected for a fourth-term.

The board members are set to be sworn-in during the May 17 meeting.