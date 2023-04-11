MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Board of Education recognized students and staff, highlighting an active time for the school district.

“We have been busy in Marion County School District,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. Students attended leadership programs while academic challenge and robotics teams are competing.

“We’ve had real engaging and a lot of hands-on learning,” she said. “We try to provide that project-based learning for our students.”

Bethea said district officials will recognize Creek Bridge STEM Academy during next Tuesday’s board meeting for earning the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence 2023 Points of Light award.

Board members commended the Marion High School Army JROTC for receiving the Honor Unit of Distinction.

The Mullins High School varsity boys basketball team was honored for reaching the Class 2A lower state semifinal and winning a championship during a 16-6 season.

Board members also recognized coach Eric Troy for being selected region coach of the year along with senior Johnell “L.J.” Sindab for earning the Region 8-2A Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Sindab was also an All-State and North-South All Star game selection.

Marion High School’s Brian Hennecy was recognized for being named Class 2A Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year.

Johnakin Middle School’s Girls Basketball Team earned recognition by the Board of Education for winning their conference with a 13-0 record.

In other business, Bethea said officials are already into the budget and personnel planning process.

“We’ve already met with all of our principals, program directors and district level directors,” she said. “As we finalize plans we will be looking at where we can reduce some positions. Right now we know that we’re going to engage in conversation about revenue as it aligns to our salary study but we feel that in good faith and good stewards of public funds we have to show that we’re trying to cut-back as well.”

Bethea said that involves some very tough decisions and discussions with board members.

Board members organized three-member committees for facilities, salary studies and athletics.