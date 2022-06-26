Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Marion County Job Fair Event set for July 21

Marion County is organizing a job fair event set for July 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion County Administration Building on 2523 E. US 76 in Marion. The job fair encourages applicants to come dressed to impress for on-site job interviews. Visitors will be able to explore employment opportunities with various local industries, submit resume in-person to employers and apply on-site.

Marion County Library hosts week of activities

The Marion County Library System is hosting a week of free events. Wednesday will feature a Make Your Own Aquarium at Centenary Park at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by story time at Marion Library at 10:30 a.m. and a 3 p.m. Children’s Pirate Party at the Marion Library. Thursday the Mullins Library will host story time at 10 a.m. and a Children’s Pirate Party at 3 p.m. The Marion Library will host a family matinee at 2 p.m. For more information call 843-423-8300.

The Johnakin High School Class of 1970 Turns 70

The last high school class to graduate from Johnakin High School, along with class members who transferred and graduated from other high schools are celebrating their 70th birthday. The virtual celebration will on the evening of June 25 at 7 p.m. They will have an opportunity to reflect upon their past years through music, slideshows, a variety of entertainment and games.

Trinity Behavioral Care board meeting

Trinity Behavioral Care’s Marion and Dillon County Boards of Directors will meet jointly June 30 at 6 p.m. at Shulers BBQ in Latta.

Mullins Recreation Department Church League Softball

Mullins Recreation Department will be hosting co-ed softball league starting July 11. Each team must include three female players at all times and players should be attending the church they play for. Churches are allowed to combine if they don’t have enough players. For any questions please contact recreation director Allen Floyd at 843-430-0207.