Marion County Community and Church Calendar

Taste of Marion County
The annual Taste of Marion County set for Oct. 24. The event is sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank.
35th Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 5
Marion County is hosting the 35th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on Main Street Marion. The luncheon will follow after the parade at Marion High School. For more information call 843-423-8255.
Trinity Behavioral Care meeting
Trinity Behavioral Care’s Dillon and Marion County Boards of Directors will meet jointly Oct.27 at 6 p.m. at Shuler’s BBQ in Latta.