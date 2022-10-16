 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County Community and Church Calendar

Taste of Marion County

The annual Taste of Marion County set for Oct. 24. The event is sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank.

35th Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 5

Marion County is hosting the 35th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on Main Street Marion. The luncheon will follow after the parade at Marion High School. For more information call 843-423-8255.

Trinity Behavioral Care meeting

Trinity Behavioral Care’s Dillon and Marion County Boards of Directors will meet jointly Oct.27 at 6 p.m. at Shuler’s BBQ in Latta.

Amazing Grace Park organizers thank donors on first-year of activities

Amazing Grace Park organizers thank donors on first-year of activities

MARION, S.C. – Sen. Kent Williams efforts to organize the construction of Amazing Grace Park in time to celebrate his cousin the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s birthday in July launch several months of activities at the three-acre park and recreation area near the Marion County Museum. Rev. Pinckney was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Williams said the park was created to not only honor his 19 years of service as a state legislator but also create a central location to bring the community together.

