MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County deputies arrested a Mullins man Friday with 23 pending chargers while out on 10 different bonds totaling $115,000.

Ross Garrett Smith, 35, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release. Smith currently has at least 23 pending general session charges dating back to 2021 in the Pee Dee area. He was out on 10 different bonds with five being in Marion County, four in Horry County, and one in Brunswick County, North Carolina, MCSO officials said.

Smith’s most recent arrests were last month when he was arrested in Brunswick County, N.C. and then again in Marion County. Both arrests were related to larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Smith is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen goods and resisting arrest.