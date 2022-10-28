Marion County Healthcare foundation helps Pee Dee Coalition Marion launch satellite crisis center plans

MARION, S.C. – The board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation provided a big lift to the Pee Dee Coalition of Marion’s plan to open to a satellite crisis center. Organizers were presented a $65,000 donation from the foundation Thursday during a campaign kick-off event.

Marion County Coordinator Michelle Brewton Smith said it was overwhelming and joyful to take on the project.

“The job that we do is already overwhelming in itself because we are helping to save lives and we’re helping people to get out of those domestic violence situations,” Smith said. “Having our own facility compounds that and it’s such a joy to know we can have them in a secure environment.”

Dillon County Coordinator Carolyn Blue said she was happy to support and operates her own satellite crisis center. Chesterfield, Marlboro County, Florence, Williamsburg, Darlington and Dillon all have sites.

“I wanted to be here for her,” Blue said. “We’re always working together.”

Campaign Chairwoman Gwen Strickland said the facility will host classes and counseling.

“That’s why it’s so important to have a center here that we can intervene and get somebody where they need to go,” Strickland said. “A big part of it is contributions and donations from everyone.”

“It’s a very needed thing,” she said. “We all need to join together to work for a place of peace, justice and safety.”

Marion County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni called it a really exciting occasion.

“We’ve been talking about having a crisis center in Marion for a while now and I was surprised to learn out of all the service territories they had, Marion County did not have its own, Mazzaroni said. “As a funder whose mission is to fund programs and partnerships that improve the quality of life for the residents of Marion County, we felt that this was really super important and it resonated with our board of directors.”

Al Blake’s father Dr. James Blake was named honorary chair in memory.

Pee Dee Coalition Executive Director Ellen Hamilton said Blake will have a prevention education room named in his honor.

“He was faithful and we miss him,” she said.

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation Executive Director Belle Zeigler provided support as a major room sponsor.

“We’re here for the victims and our foundation is anxious to make a difference here,” she said. “We were able to direct a $10,000 grant recently to this project.”

Marion City Councilwoman Tassie Lewis said she was happy to see the new site come to fruition.

“It’s important that each one of us be a voice for the victims and it’s important that we stand together against domestic violence and sexual assault,” Lewis said. “It’s always good to bring awareness.”

The Pee Dee Coalition also held and National Night Out event at the WR Safford Center in Gresham.

Renovations will be made by Brady Construction of Marion. The building is expected to be open in April 2023 operating from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information email msmith@peedeecoalition.org or call 843-423-6568. The PDC crisis line is 1-800-273-7820.