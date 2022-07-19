 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County hosting job fair Thursday

Marion County hosting job fair Thursday

The Marion County Economic Development Commission is organizing a job fair event at the Marion County Administration Building on Thursday at 3 p.m.

 NAEEM MCFADDEN, STAR & ENTERPRISE

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Zach McKay is encouraging job seekers to attending Thursday’s job fair event at the Marion County Administration Building on 2523 E. US 76 in Marion.

The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers encourage applicants to come dressed to impress for on-site job interviews. Visitors will be able to explore employment opportunities with various local industries, submit resume in-person to employers and apply on-site.

McKay said he is looking to maximize participation from both prospective employees and employers.

“We’re excited,” McKay said. “We have 15 industries that have already signed-up and ready to go.”

McKay said he hopes to have a good turnout and has been in conversations with the Marion County Board of Education.

“We’re trying to make this the first of a recurring process,” he said. “We want to do two job fairs a year and want to get the high schoolers involved.”

McKay said he also wants to increase internship opportunities and add to the workforce and pipeline initiative.

“We’re really looking forward to a good turnout with as many people as possible,” he said. “We know we have more than 75 jobs looking to be filled and we want people to see their options to keep the job market competitive in Marion County.”

McKay said he also wants the community to see what jobs are out there.

