Marion County legislative delegation presents $300,000 funding for law enforcement equipment

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County legislative delegation helped law enforcement officers with their need for equipment with some funding.

Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Sen. Kent Williams presented a $300,000 check to purchase portable radios for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Mullins Police Department, Nichols Police Department and Sellers Police.

Atkinson said it will also save the county and municipalities money by not having to go out and purchase these radios.

“I’d like to thank Sheriff Brian Wallace for reaching out to me and asking to help secure funds so our law enforcement have what they need to protect the citizens of Marion County,” Atkinson said. “I‘d also like to thank Speaker Murrell Smith, Rep. Phillip Lowe, and Rep. Jackie Hayes for making sure our law enforcement in rural areas have the resources they need to keep our citizens safe.”

Atkinson said he was contacted by Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace about the need to upgrade the radio system.

“He did a good job of contacting all the police departments and finding out their needs and got the ball rolling,” he said. “They need the radios because if they didn’t have them they wouldn’t have any communications outside their patrol cars.”

Sen. Williams said he was thankful for Rep. Atkinson working to secure the funding.

“It speaks volumes of him to be able to work with the leadership to help law enforcement in the county upgrade their radios so they can have the best communications,” Williams said. “We want to make sure we equip our law enforcement with the necessary tools that they need to keep the public safe here in the county and them as well.”

Wallace said when he reached out to Rep. Atkinson with the project he wanted to include all local law enforcement.

“Our radios that we currently have are at the end of life and won’t be operable in the near future,” he said. “This is just one step and with any project we try to include our departments. We’re a rural county and we all work together.”