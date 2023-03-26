MARION, S.C. – City of Marion Fire Department’s first black Captain Ben Bethea was honored for his 48-years of service during a Living History exhibit at the Marion County Museum Saturday.

More than 200 visitors toured the museum for a hands-on learning experience featuring several displays including Bethea discussing his ongoing role with the fire department.

Bethea said he remains active because his 15-year old grandson Kai Anderson is a junior fire fighter.

“I’m still trying to help train them,” Bethea said. “He keeps me going.”

Assistant Fire Chief Jackie Yates said he was proud to recognize Bethea.

“It feels good to be able to be here and honor him,” Yates said. “He is the first African American captain with the fire department and today is currently serving with the most years. It feels real good to be a part of this.”

Yates said Bethea is part of living history.

Marion County Museum director Rosanne Black said she was happy to have the event return and showcase an awareness of local history.

Displays included Hillary Winburn’s World War II Victory Garden, History of Marion and Francis Marion, Maureen Sullivan’s spinning demonstration, classroom history from Sally Brice and Meri Lynn Rogers along with actives like churning butter.

“We want to showcase the history that we have around here and get people interested in coming back to the museum,” Black said. “We couldn’t have visitors during Covid-19 and then we got grants and funding to revamp the whole museum.”

The museum will be hosting the Marion County School District’s Arts in the Park program on April 4.