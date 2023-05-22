MULLINS, S.C. – A group of teenage competitors are heading to nationals following the Marion County NAACP local ACT-SO local event last month at St. Paul Baptist Church in Mullins.

Washington also earned first place in Oratory. The first place winners will go on to compete for scholarship awards and other prizes on the national level. Organizer Connie Black said Marion County ACT-SO has had national winners for the past three years. The National NAACP Scholarship ACT-SO Competition will take place in Boston July 26-29.