Marion County organizers partner to fill trolley with toys for Christmas giving

MULLINS, S.C. – Rodney Berry and Marion City Councilman Donny Gerald met with officials at Anderson Brothers Bank and PDRTA to launch a partnership organizing a Christmas toy drive.

Berry said he was excited about working with great partners in their efforts to fill a trolley with toys for the next two weeks to be distributed to local children in need during the holidays. The trolley will be at a Mullins location one week then in Marion for another week.

“A bunch of us community orientated people got together and came up with a creative idea to give back to the community,” Berry said. “It is a wonderful way to give to kids that need throughout the holidays. We want to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

Berry said he feels like he has a great team to get the word out to have maximum participation.

“I’m just excited to be part of this for Marion and Mullins coming together to fill this trolley up and makes some lives happy on Christmas,” Gerald said.

Gerald said he was looking forward to the campaign getting started.

“Every Anderson Brothers Bank location is accepting donations and unwrapped new toys for children ages infant to 18 years old,” Anderson Brothers Bank Brand Ambassador Michele Rogers said. “We’ll load them all up on the trolley on the last day of the campaign on Dec. 9.”

Rogers said Anderson Brothers Bank officials are thankful and proud of community partners working together to fill the trolley with toys for the children of Marion County.

Dispatcher for PDRTA Shanda George said the trolleys are usually on reserve or on a route.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of this,” George said.

PDRTA is in the process of starting a route between Marion and Mullins. A demand service currently operates on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.