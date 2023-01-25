Marion County Recreation departments tip-off youth basketball practices

MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins Recreation Department is holding winter sports registration for girls and boys basketball ages six to 12 years old. Director Allen Floyd organized practices for youth at Palmetto Middle School for the past two weeks.

Renovations at the Mullins Recreation Department’s Park Street gym continue, he said.

“We’re halfway down the road,” Floyd said at Mullins City Council meeting. “We requested that we could use the Palmetto Middle School gym. We probably had at our first practice 130 kids.”

Floyd said scheduling has been done with away games to start the season.

Those signing up must bring birth certificate and parent or guardian to sign forms and $20 to Mullins City Hall between 8:30 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call Floyd at 843-430-0207.

The Marion Recreation Department started the youth basketball season with four games. Teams are set to play again Thursday with Marion hosting Mullins 10-year old team at 7 p.m. Six and eight year old teams along with 10-year old girls will also have games starting at 6 p.m.

For more information call 843-423-5410.

Lower Marion County Recreation are holding and practices and registration at the Stafford Building in Britton Neck for a $25 fee.