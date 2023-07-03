MARION, S.C. — The senior class of the Marion County School of Practical Nursing held its graduation exercises for 15 students at C.D. Joyner Fine Arts Center last month.

Director of the Academy for Careers and Technology Michael Stoned welcomed guest as graduate awards were presented.

Best Clinical Nurse was awarded to Shawana Farris. The Scholastic Achievement award was presented to Lakesha Brown and the Most Improved student award went to Waltrena Moody.

Associate Director-Guidance of ACT Adrian Johnson introduced the guest speaker, 2004 graduate Sherrie Ball, BSN, RN.

The Marshals for this year’s graduation were Jaquiesha McLellan, Holly Martin, LaCosta Mumford, and Haley Smith.

Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea, Marion County School Board Chairwoman Patricia Atkinson and Stone, presented a certificate signifying the completion of the program of practical nursing to each graduate. Instructors Misty Owens and Tracy Oakley presented the school pins.

Members of the 2023 graduating class are Carmen Bethea-Fairley, Lakesha Brown, Latoya Covington, Shawana Farris, Je’Quashia Galloway, Tiffany Hyatt, Latoya Johnson, Chalor London, Brittany Melton, Waltrena Moody, Eryn Rogers, Sierra Russ, Shanita Scott, Tonya Smith and Miosha Tart.