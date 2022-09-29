 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County Schools closing Friday due to tropical storm warning

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District announced school closings Friday due to a tropical storm warning.

All Marion County Schools will operate as an E-Learning Day, according to officials. All facilities and buildings will be closed for staff and students due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Students will be assigned e-learning assignments to be completed at home.

Additional information regarding student assignments, attendance, and teacher office hours will be sent from individual schools.

For more information visit district website www.marion.k12.sc.us and our social media sites for continued updates and information.

