MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamaal Christopher Mercer, 24, of Marion, on charges of driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Marion County Sheriff officials said Mercer was apprehended as a result of the chase and subsequent motor vehicle crash involving a Marion County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday Feb. 16.

According to officials, he was treated at a local hospital for injuries that he sustained when he crashed his car while evading a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy around 4:45 p.m. A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling westbound on US 76 outside of Nichols when he met a vehicle with a driver not wearing his seat belt.

The deputy turned his patrol vehicle around, activating his lights and siren when it then sped away turning onto Pee Dee Island Road losing control and crashing.

The deputy was not hurt, and his cruiser was not involved in the crash, officials said.

Mercer is in custody at the Marion County Detention Center on a surety bond.