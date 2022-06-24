 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of practicing law without a license

  • 0
Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of practicing law without a license

Jon Edmunds James

 CONTRIBUTED

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mullins man is accused of practicing law without a license in the Pee Dee.

Jon Edmunds James, 35, was booked Thursday on charges of practicing law without a license, identity fraud, and obtaining property under false pretenses over $10,000, according to a MCSO release.

James has similar charges in Brunswick County, N.C. and is awaiting extradition. The MCSO encourages anyone that may have been a victim in Marion County can file a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Paper Doll clothing shop for little girls has opened on North Fifth Street in Hartsville. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday…

Senate Update: Budget concerns ahead of upcoming session

Senate Update: Budget concerns ahead of upcoming session

As you may be aware, the 2022 session of the South Carolina General Assembly ended last month. While the Statehouse has been relatively quiet over the past few weeks, there is still incredibly important work going on for the betterment of our state. To take stock of all this work, the General Assembly is reconvening from June 15 to June 17 to address matters important to our state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert