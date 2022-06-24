Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of practicing law without a license

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mullins man is accused of practicing law without a license in the Pee Dee.
Jon Edmunds James, 35, was booked Thursday on charges of practicing law without a license, identity fraud, and obtaining property under false pretenses over $10,000, according to a MCSO release.
James has similar charges in Brunswick County, N.C. and is awaiting extradition. The MCSO encourages anyone that may have been a victim in Marion County can file a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.