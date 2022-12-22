Marion County Sheriff’s Office provides children opportunity to Christmas shop with a cop

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace along with area law enforcement officers transported up to 60 children to Walmart in Marion for an opportunity to shop before Christmas Thursday. The group organized the annual Shop with a Cop event for a sixth year, providing a few toys during the holiday season.

“It’s a great a feeling for everybody to come out,” Wallace said. “We couldn’t have done this without our sponsors and donors that help us with this event. We started after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and it’s continued to grow over the years. Just to see the joy and smiles and the kids’ faces is exciting.”

The partnership with the Department of Social Service includes personal interactions with children, showcasing another aspect of the job that involves protecting and serving others. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Cluster 7 members also volunteered their time.

“We had about 50 kids and 10 others kids we’re buying for and taking gifts to them,” Wallace said. “We’re able to up the shopping experience this year to $100. Hopefully, the kids can get them something nice.”

Wallace said the event is great for the community and thankful to Walmart for accommodating the group and distributing gift bags to the children.

“The cost of things has gone up over the years and you often see children buying gifts not just for themselves but other members of their family,” he said. “This event is part of something we’re really trying to work on since 2016 and that is bridging that gap between law enforcement and the community and it starts with the children.”