Marion County Sheriff’s Office providing night coverage in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are providing night coverage for the Mullins municipality, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Mullins Police Department officials said officers have little time off and have been working straight night shifts, leading to a request for the MCSO to take over patrols after 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Capt. Phil Mowstowski called it “a very short term arrangement” with the department having four cadets at the academy working on their certification.

A special meeting of the Police Committee was held last month where Police Chief Michael Bethea discussed pay increases along with recruiting and retaining officers.

Bethea said there is a need for officers and what could be offered to recruit.

The department moved to eliminate two positions to increase salaries for the remaining officers. The request was to give officers a $5,000 pay increase as an incentive. Capt. Mostowksi said the money saved from the cost cuts would fund the pay raise along with the general fund.

Chairwoman Wilson commended the Police Department on their grant writing.

It is the recommendation to Council to allocate funds for the police department salaries.

Bethea said the department is working on staffing shortages and hired one non-certified officers while another cadet left for the academy in November.

There are currently three patrol positions open, he said.

"I want to stress to the citizens of Mullins that our decision to adjust the hours of operation for the Mullins Police Department is only temporary and a decision that was not made lightly,” Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said. “We are extremely short-staffed, forcing officers to cover multiple consecutive days and night shifts without adequate time off. This is a safety issue not only for the citizens but for the officers as well. When faced with life-and-death decisions every day, our officers need to be sharp. We have four cadets at the academy now that we are excited about putting on the road after their graduation and field training soon. We are also very grateful to Sherriff Wallace and the Marion County Sheriff's Department for assisting us in this time of transition as we all strive to keep Mullins and its citizens safe."