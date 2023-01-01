MARION COUNTY STORIES OF THE YEAR

MARION, S.C. – The year’s headlines in 2022 featured several new changes in Marion County. Schools adopted a new schedule. A few politicians are took their final meetings. One school brought home three state championships.

The Marion Star & Enterprise looks back at the top stories of the year.

Marion County School District announced plans to transition to a year-round modified calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 Year Round Modified Calendar. Students will be returned to school on Aug. 1 and breaks are planned every nine weeks, according to school district officials.

The new calendar is available for public view on the school district’s website.

The first intersession period is set for Oct 5-7. The second intersession is set for Feb. 27 to March 3.

Students receive a winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 followed by spring break on April 7-14.

Graduations are scheduled for May 26, 2023.

Mullins boys’ reach Class 2A lower state final

By Naeem Mcfadden

MULLINS, S.C. – Brendon Brantley and Robert Clark combined to hit five three-point shots for the Wade Hampton Red Devils to outscore Mullins 21-11 in the third quarter in route to a 64-51 win to advance to the Class 2A lower state final.

Mullins guards L.J. Sindab Mullins with 18 points and was named Class 2A All-State as the Auctioneers ended their season 10-7.

Floyd named MUSC Health Daisy award winner

MARION, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Division announced Brooke Floyd, a registered nurse in the Emergency Room at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center the fourth-quarter DAISY Award recipient of 2021. The DAISY Award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of MUSC Health.

Lady Golden Eagles win SCISA softball 2A state title

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles softball team won their second state championship in four years with a sweep over Williamsburg Academy. The Team led by head coach Will Eskridge along with assistants Jake Hyatt and Eddie Pittman finished the season with a 31-2 record.

Pee Dee Academy baseball earns 2A state crown in thrilling finish

MULLINS, S.C. – Cameron Weston’s mad dash resulted in a throwing error that allowed him to trot home with the game-winning run. It was the final turning point of a wild 10-9 victory over Williamsburg Academy in the third and decisive game of the SCISA 2A state championship series held at Lee Academy.

Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball win first championship since 2004

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team won the Class 2A Lower District 5 championship in a double-header against Cheraw.

Marion advanced to play for the lower state championship.

Marion track star Stuckey brings home state championship

MARION, S.C. – Marion High School track and field star Travis Stuckey said it feels good to earn recognition from Marion City Council members for bringing home a 2022 Class 2A state championship in the discus throw.

Mullins Recreation Department gym renovations underway

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council members met with engineers W at the Mullins Recreation Department’s Park Street gym for the start of a renovation project four years in the making. Officials said the athletic center building modifications is one of the city’s capital sales tax capital projects.

Gilbert Construction Company based in Florence was awarded the bid for the renovation. The estimated $953,995 project will soon be completed.

Eliana Pinckney follows father’s footsteps in public service hosting back-to-school bash

MARION, S.C. – In just a year since Amazing Grace Park opened, honoring the memory of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and the eight people killed in a hate-crime by a gunman at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, his daughter Eliana Pinckney is making her own mark in public service. Pinckney along with family and volunteer supporters organized a Back-to-School Book Bag Bash at the park.

More than 600 book bags and school supply items were given away to the public along with free community resource assistance. The event also featured live entertainment, free food, gas cards, utility and rental assistance, health and wellness activities and more.

Marion City Council honors former member with key to city

MARION, S.C. – Marion City Council took a moment to honor Ralph Atkinson for his 32-years of service during with a resolution of appreciation.

Mayor Ashley Brady also presented Atkinson with a key to the city.

Outgoing Marion County Councilmembers recognized for years of service

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Councilmembers Elista H. Smith, Tom Shaw and Milton Troy II were called to their final meeting Tuesday morning.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper and Marion County Attorney Chuck McLain III made special presentations to each member recognizing them for more than 60 years combined of service.

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center partnership provides free health fair event in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Amazing Grace Park was the site of giving Saturday as the public was invited to take home free boxes of food provided by Harvest Hope Food Bank and take advantage of free healthcare screenings services through one of the largest health fair events in Marion County. MUSC Health Rural Health Network Medical Director Dr. Ganga Mathisuthan along with MUSC Health Marion Medical Center partnered with Healthy Me – Healthy SC to offer resources all in one setting.