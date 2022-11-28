Marion County to have weekend Christmas parades

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Christmas activities highlight the weekend.

The Mullins Chamber of Commerce will host the Hometown Holidays Christmas Parade Saturday Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting will follow at Town Square

The Marion Chamber of Commerce announced its plans for the annual Marion Christmas Parade.

The public is invited to attend the parade in downtown Marion on Sunday Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Applications must be completed by Wednesday and for more information call 843-423-3561.

Amazing Grace Park invites the public to kick-off the Village of Trees during A Walk Through Wonderland event on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The night includes a musical light show, hot cocoa, sugar cookies and team trivia and holiday scavenger hunt.