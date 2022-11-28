Marion County trio delivers meals during holiday

MARIONS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan organized their sixth year of delivering meals door-to-door during the holiday season. The group along with Marion County Sheriffs deputies delivered more than 300 Thanksgiving meals.

Organizers said the meals prepared by Helping Hands of the Pee Dee are part of a team effort. The deliveries were made with the help of the local housing authority.

Jordan said dropping-off meals to people in need in Marion and Mullins is something they love to. “Thank you to Lee Knight and his organization Helping Hands for preparing the meals and to the men and woman of the Marion County Sheriffs Department and the volunteers that helped make this year’s event a success,” she said.