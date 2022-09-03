 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion defends home against Central 20-7

MARION, S.C. – Marion junior quarterback Gabriel Cusack completed 10-of-15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win over Central at Fox Field on Friday night. Cusack also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes managed to outlast the Eagles in a defensive battle. Cusack got hot early connecting on his first five passes, including a 24-yard toss to Jamarius Williams to set up first down at the Central 12-yard line. Just when Marion appeared close to scoring, Sean Davis picked-off a pass in the endzone to end the drive at the 6:46 mark in the opening quarter.

Cusack found his target on the next drive, completing a pass to Quay’sheed Scott for a 22-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter. Cusack added the two-point conversion with a pass to Cam Felder to take an 8-0 lead into halftime.

Scott dazzled at wide receiver with four receptions for 134 yards, highlighted by a 99-yard touchdown in the second half.

Marion’s Ronqarius Jamison also had a productive day with four catches for 57 yards.

The Swamp Foxes (2-1) move on to a four-week road stretch starting at Hemingway on Sept. 9. Marion follows up with road games at Cheraw, Myrtle Beach and Andrews.

