Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball freshman infielder Maliyah Williams was named to the 2023 Morning News All-Pee Dee Softball Team. The All-state selection batted .536 with 5 doubles, 6 triples, 7 home runs, 30 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Swamp Foxes baseball junior outfielder Jameir Legette was named to the 2023 Morning News All-Pee Dee Basbeball Team. Legette was also a Class 2A All-State selection. He batted .418 with six doubles, three triples and 48 stolen bases. He also pitched 29 1/3 innings for four wins and 42 strikeouts.