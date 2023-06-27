MARION, S.C. -- Marion Swamp Foxes senior cornerback Tyshawn Sanders verbally committed to the Appalachian State Mountaineers Monday. The three year starter received offers from 18 different schools.

“It was just the love they were showing me,” Sanders said. “They treated me like I was a top guy and made it feel like home.”

Sanders said he wanted to make the decision and focus on the upcoming football season with a Foxes defense and secondary that includes his cousin Quay’Sheed Scott at safety. Scott will announce his decision on July 4.

I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Sanders said. “I think we’re going to do big things this year and take it all the way.”

Marion football coach Brian Hennecy called it an exciting time.

“This has been a rewarding experience for him as well as the coaching staff,” he said. “Many schools have came-by interested in Tyshawn Sanders and what he has to offer as a student-athlete at the next level.”

Leticia Williams said it’s still a little overwhelming seeing another son grow-up and announce his intentions to play college football. Tyshawn Sanders older brother T.J. Sanders is a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The duo was teammates during the Swamp Foxes run to the Class 2A state championship game.

“Just know his passion football and today is the actual day,” she said of the moment. “He’s grown so much and now that it’s time to commit, I’m happy for Tyshawn.”

Williams thanked coaches and supporters.

“Being a single parent is very hard but you stick to it and make sure your kids are on the right path,” she said. “Keeping them active in sports since they were in recreation leagues has done a lot.”