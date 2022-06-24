 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion girls basketball hosts Swamp Fox Shootout scrimmages

MARION, S.C. — The Marion girls basketball team got in a few minutes of summer hoops action with four other teams from the area.

Coach Crasten Davis and the Lady Swamp Foxes hosted their first Swamp Fox Shootout scrimmages featuring Carvers Bay, Dillon, Darlington and Cheraw.

“We’re just trying to bring local teams in so they can get their summer runs and get a little bit better,” Davis said. “I want them to experience different situations and see different teams. Just get better. Even during the season my goal is for us to get better.”

Davis said he would’ve liked to have his full team but despite missing several he was happy his nine players participating were able to work on their game.

“It feels good but would be even better to have our full team,” he said. “We’re missing six or seven that would probably be on varsity but we added some junior varsity players with us. We know that other people have different obilgations but as long as we come out getting better and they’re listening and they work hard, I’m good.”

Marion finished this past season 12-8, reaching the second round of the playoffs.

