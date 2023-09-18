MARION, S.C. – The Marion-Dillon County Habitat for Humanity took a moment to thank donors and volunteers for nearly five years of work completing a community project in response to the devastating impacts from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee and staff hosted a dedication service for a 3,000-square foot volunteer dormitory and community center Saturday.

“This is a great place,” Hardee said. “It can be used for a lot of things.”

Hardee said the building is designed to accommodate 42 individuals in bunk beds. The dorm will include a commercial kitchen and dining area with four bathrooms. The building will have multiple uses, he said. The cost of the project was initially $175,000, and the group has raised approximately more than $100,000 in grant funding. Hardee said budget ballooned to $300,000 once completed.

“It’s paid for,” he said.

The project launched when Marion County Long-term Recovery Group approached Habitat for Humanity about volunteer housing after Hurricane Matthew.

“As volunteer groups were coming, they were staying in different churches, and that worked good for a while, but after six to nine months a year, that puts a lot of hardship on the church,” he said.

The volunteers worked throughout the years including students from several colleges and universities during spring and fall breaks.

Marion County Habitat for Humanity site manager Maxie Hardee said he had to meet many volunteers from across the nation.

“It’s been a wonderful time,” he said.

“We’ve had foreign students from Germany and South Africa. I can’t begin to tell you how many groups have come through. So many church groups came on Saturdays.”

Maxie Hardee said the dorm is in the center of the county and called it a blessing to be part of the project.

“It’s been a great journey,” he said. “God had blessed us to overcome many obstacles.”

Hardee said the project is not only proactive when disaster strikes but also can be utilized for a variety of needs.

For more information call 843-464-3747 or email mchfh@bellsouth.net.