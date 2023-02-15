MARION, S.C. — Officials with the Historic Marion Revitalization Association expect a crowd for the 13th annual Chilli Cook-off at Main Street Common on Feb. 25.

More than 300 people attended last year for the event that also features the Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament.

Cooking teams will be competing for up to $1,700 in prize money.

A portion of the proceeds raised go to the HMRA façade grant program that helps fund upgrades to Main Street buildings.

The competition starts at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a 2 p.m. show from the band Wet Nose Dog.