Marion Holiday Prelude celebration hits Main Street

MARION, S.C -- The Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Holiday Prelude and Christmas Parade Sunday on Main Street. This night included the annual tree lighting and fireworks.
Marion stores will feature late night shopping and carriage rides until 7 p.m. downtown.
