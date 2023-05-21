MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes’ Class 2A lower state finals run ended at home Friday night with a pair of close losses to Chesterfield.

Marion coach Kenosha Hyman’s first-year with the squad resulted in another successful season. The Lady Swamp Foxes were unbeaten in region play, capturing a district championship while going 18-3 overall.

“I would like to say thank you to the Marion High Varsity girls softball team,” Hyman said. “We might have fallen short but ladies, we came a long way. It is only up from here. Sometimes you got to lose to win again. We will be back stronger than ever.”

Chesterfield held-off Marion 5-2 in the first game, highlighted by a three-run triple from Kendall Brock. Marion’s Maliyah Williams hit for a triple of her own during game action while Sheteria Bethea drove in a pair of runs with a homer.

Chesterfield closed the night with a 12-7 in the second game with pitcher Caitlyn Gibson winning both games on the mound with 16 total strikeouts.

Williams led the Lady Swamp Foxes going 2-for-3 with a double while Anna Grace Page drove in a pair of runs.