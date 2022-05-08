Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball clinches home district championship game

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team are hosting the Class 2A playoffs district championship game at home today. The Lady Swamp Foxes won on the road Saturday at Pelion by a score of 7-1.
Hailie LeBiedz pitched a complete game for the win and drove-in a run at the plate. Saniyha Howard batted 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Sheteria Bethea added a base hit for a triple.
Marion pulled out a gutsy performance in their opener last week against Cheraw winning 2-0.
Naeem McFadden
Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.
