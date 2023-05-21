MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes’ Class 2A lower state finals run ended at home Friday night with a pair of close losses to Chesterfield.

Marion coach Kenosha Hyman’s first-year with the squad resulted in another successful season. The Lady Swamp Foxes were unbeaten in region play, capturing a district championship while going 18-3 overall.

“I would like to say thank you to the Marion High Varsity girls softball team,” Hyman said. “We might have fallen short but ladies, we came a long way. It is only up from here! Remember part of the song y’all were singing in the dugout. Sometimes you got to lose to win again. We will be back stronger than ever.”

Chesterfield held-off Marion 5-2 in the first game, highlighted by a three-run triple from Kendall Brock. Marion’s Maliyah Williams hit for a triple of her own during game action while Sheteria Bethea drove in a pair of runs with a homer.

Chesterfield closed the night with a 12-7 in the second game with pitcher Caitlyn Gibson winning both games on the mound with 16 total strikeouts.

Williams led the Lady Swamp Foxes going 2-for-3 with a double while Anna Grace Page drove in a pair of runs.