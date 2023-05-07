MARION, S.C. — Marion coach Kenosha Hyman and the Lady Swamp Foxes reached their second straight district title game with a pair of wins at home last week.

Marion held-off a challenge from Andrew Jackson 7-5 on Wednesday with Hailie LeBiedsz pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Jashaya Page led with a double and triple along with an RBI while Saniyha Howard added a pair of hits and an RBI. Aynoni Malloy got Marion on the board with their first run being an inside-the-park homer.

The Lady Swamp Foxes hosted Woodland at home Friday night, winning 12-3 with pitcher Kennedy Jenkins pitching seven innings with six strikeouts. Jenkins also drove in a run at the plate. Malloy batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Maliyah Williams drove-in a pair runs with a triple.

Marion (15-1) is on a hot streak going unbeaten in region play with Maliyah Williams being named Region Player of the Year. Lebiedz, Anna Grace Page, Jaeda Horne, Ja'Shaya Page, Sheteria Bethea and Ayoni Malloy were all named All-Region. The Lady Swamp Foxes will host an opponent to be determined on May 10.