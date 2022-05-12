Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball win first championship since 2004

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team won the Class 2A Lower District 5 championship in a double-header against Cheraw Wednesday night at home.

Cheraw managed to hold-off Marion in the first game 8-5 but the Lady Swamp Foxes closed-out the series with an 8-3 win in the second game.

Marion Coach Jakara Hyman had faith in her team’s effort.

“It feels surreal,” Hyman said. “I knew those girls could do it. They just had to keep the positive momentum and take the game play-by-play, forgetting the one before.”

The Lady Swamp Foxes clinch their first district championship since 2004 when the program won four straight region and district titles.

“It took confidence and good softball IQ to beat Cheraw,” Hyman said. “They were a great team.”

Marion advances to play at region foe Latta Friday in the opening round for the lower state championship.

