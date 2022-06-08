 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion man accused of bank robbery arrested in Florence

  • 0
ScreenHunter 24.png

MARION, S.C. – Florence Police officers arrested a man Wednesday connected to a bank robbery in Marion, Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers announced.

Flowers said a man walked into TD Bank and presented a teller a note demanding money. The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, got into a vehicle that was described as an older model sedan that was dark in color, but had a white fender on the right front of the vehicle, leaving the scene heading southbound on Main St.

SLED was called in to assist with the investigation, he said.

Emmanuel Jermaine Godbold, 37, of Marion was arrested and currently being held the Florence County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Flowers said Godbold will be brought back to Marion on a later date for a bond hearing in regards to the incident at TD Bank.

“We would like to thank the public for reaching out to us and helping identify Mr. Godbold so quickly,” he said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion police searching for murder suspect

Marion police searching for murder suspect

MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers announced new developments in connection to a man found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Jones Avenue on March 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert