Marion man accused of bank robbery arrested in Florence

MARION, S.C. – Florence Police officers arrested a man Wednesday connected to a bank robbery in Marion, Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers announced.

Flowers said a man walked into TD Bank and presented a teller a note demanding money. The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, got into a vehicle that was described as an older model sedan that was dark in color, but had a white fender on the right front of the vehicle, leaving the scene heading southbound on Main St.

SLED was called in to assist with the investigation, he said.

Emmanuel Jermaine Godbold, 37, of Marion was arrested and currently being held the Florence County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Flowers said Godbold will be brought back to Marion on a later date for a bond hearing in regards to the incident at TD Bank.

“We would like to thank the public for reaching out to us and helping identify Mr. Godbold so quickly,” he said.