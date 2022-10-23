Marion, Mullins volleyball season ends in thriller

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes and Mullins Lady Auctioneers volleyball teams closed-out the season in another thriller with Marion holding off in a four-game thriller.
Mullins won the first set 25-21. Marion rallied to take the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-15
Mullins nearly won the fourth set ahead 22-17 but Marion responded late to win 27-25.
Naeem McFadden
Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.
