Marion, Mullins volleyball season ends in thriller

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes and Mullins Lady Auctioneers volleyball teams closed-out the season in another thriller with Marion holding off in a four-game thriller.

Mullins won the first set 25-21. Marion rallied to take the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-15

Mullins nearly won the fourth set ahead 22-17 but Marion responded late to win 27-25.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

