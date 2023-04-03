MARION, S.C. – Marion native and Clemson University Graduate Research Assistant George Strickland helped the school’s Agricultural Sciences Department add to its championship tradition last month. Strickland and graduate students in the Applied Economics (APEC) program competed during the 2023 Southern Agricultural Economics Association annual conference in Oklahoma City Feb. 5-7.

Strickland was part of three-member team of graduate students presenting on economic and policy analysis. The group secured the victory with their research and presentations over the course of two days, he said.

Strickland, along with David Mansfield, of Irmo, and Nataly Medina, of Chicago made their presentation to a 500-person group made of their fellow graduate students and experts in agricultural and economic fields. Representatives from 17 universities were present.

“This championship represents a culmination of nearly two years of academic work,” Strickland said. The 2011 graduate from Marion High went on to graduate from the US Naval Academy in 2015 and serves as the President of graduate students in Clemson’s College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Life Sciences.

Strickland earned a B.S. in Political Science, with minors in General Engineering and Russian. After graduation, he served as a Surface Warfare Officer out of Mayport, Florida, leading 100 Sailors during operations in maritime interdictions, naval strike warfare, and anti-submarine warfare. Strickland said he remains an active member of the Student Veterans Association, Graduate Student Government, and manages a farm in Latta.