Marion offense powers 56-6 win over Lee Central

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes scored early and often in their 56-6 win over Lee Central at Fox Field Friday to celebrate homecoming.
Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Quay’Sheed Scott in the first minute of the game. Cusack threw for three touchdowns and 220 yards, completing 9-of-20 passes along with rushing for two touchdowns.
Running back Rodrick McRae gave the Swamp Foxes a commanding 36-0 halftime lead with a 51-yard touchdown run. McRae rushed 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead Marion to 7-2 and 3-0 grip in region contention.
Marion wide receiver Jamarius Wilson recorded two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.
The Swamp Foxes get a bye week before closing out the regular season at Mullins on Oct. 21.