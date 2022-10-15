 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion offense powers 56-6 win over Lee Central

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes scored early and often in their 56-6 win over Lee Central at Fox Field Friday to celebrate homecoming.

Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Quay’Sheed Scott in the first minute of the game. Cusack threw for three touchdowns and 220 yards, completing 9-of-20 passes along with rushing for two touchdowns.

Running back Rodrick McRae gave the Swamp Foxes a commanding 36-0 halftime lead with a 51-yard touchdown run. McRae rushed 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead Marion to 7-2 and 3-0 grip in region contention.

Marion wide receiver Jamarius Wilson recorded two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes get a bye week before closing out the regular season at Mullins on Oct. 21.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazing Grace Park organizers thank donors on first-year of activities

Amazing Grace Park organizers thank donors on first-year of activities

MARION, S.C. – Sen. Kent Williams efforts to organize the construction of Amazing Grace Park in time to celebrate his cousin the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s birthday in July launch several months of activities at the three-acre park and recreation area near the Marion County Museum. Rev. Pinckney was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Williams said the park was created to not only honor his 19 years of service as a state legislator but also create a central location to bring the community together.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert