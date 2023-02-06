MARION, S.C. — The Marion Police Department, with the help of Confianz Global Inc., now has an app for residents to use their phone to get real-time updates when something is happening in the city, Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said.
“It provides you a list of our most wanted, current crime trends in the city, a link to our municipal court, phone numbers, resources to other agencies within our county that you may need,” he said. “You can also submit a tip, attach a photo, or a quick video to send to us. The app allows you to send in anonymously, if you prefer. It is still a work in progress, as we will be adding to it daily but look forward to working with you, our citizens, to make it beneficial to you and your police department.”
The mobile Unified Communication Platform app can be downloaded via app stores.