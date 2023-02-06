MARION, S.C. — The Marion Police Department, with the help of Confianz Global Inc., now has an app for residents to use their phone to get real-time updates when something is happening in the city, Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said.

“It provides you a list of our most wanted, current crime trends in the city, a link to our municipal court, phone numbers, resources to other agencies within our county that you may need,” he said. “You can also submit a tip, attach a photo, or a quick video to send to us. The app allows you to send in anonymously, if you prefer. It is still a work in progress, as we will be adding to it daily but look forward to working with you, our citizens, to make it beneficial to you and your police department.”