MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers said officers are investigating two shootings Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Amber St at 11:30 p.m. reference to shots fired and a person possibly being shot..

“When officers arrived on scene, they discovered multiple fired shell casings in the front yard of a residence as well as a vehicle that had been shot,” he said.

Officers received notification from central dispatch that there was a female at MUSC in Marion with a gunshot wound to the leg while on the scene. An officer then met with the victim at the hospital in regard to being shot, but she refused to cooperate.

The female victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.

While other officers were still on scene on Amber St they received another call for service to the 400 Block of Dunlop St in reference to the home being shot, Flowers said. Officers located several fired shell casings in the roadway as well as damage to the residence.

No arrests have been and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.